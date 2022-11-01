Hive Price Up 4.3% Over Last Week (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One Hive coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00002416 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Hive has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. Hive has a market cap of $221.25 million and $39.39 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hive

Hive uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 448,537,634 coins. The official website for Hive is hive.io. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency.Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain.The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

