Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Short Interest Down 8.9% in October

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,890,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the September 30th total of 5,370,000 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 987,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

In other news, CFO Dominic Bardos sold 24,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $159,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,771 shares in the company, valued at $733,011.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Tomlinson bought 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $48,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,321.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLLY. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Holley by 340.0% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Parafestas Anastasios purchased a new stake in shares of Holley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,782,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Holley by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Holley by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,344,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,113,000 after purchasing an additional 677,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Holley during the first quarter worth $233,000.

Holley stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.92. 358,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,332. The firm has a market cap of $466.95 million, a PE ratio of 66.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.14. Holley has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $14.68.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $179.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.32 million. Holley had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 16.95%. Research analysts expect that Holley will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLLY. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Holley in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Holley from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Holley from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Holley to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Holley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.89.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

