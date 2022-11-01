Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.14% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $67.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.82 and its 200-day moving average is $70.32. Hologic has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $80.49.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 1,825.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Hologic by 59.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 409.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 163.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

