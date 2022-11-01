Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target Raised to $77.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $67.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.32. Hologic has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $80.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hologic will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the second quarter worth $27,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Hologic by 1,825.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Hologic by 59.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 409.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Hologic by 163.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Articles

