Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,700 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the September 30th total of 204,400 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HMPT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Point Capital to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wedbush cut Home Point Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Home Point Capital from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.46.

Get Home Point Capital alerts:

Home Point Capital Stock Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ:HMPT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $229.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.05. Home Point Capital has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $5.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average is $3.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital ( NASDAQ:HMPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.22). Home Point Capital had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.88 million. Equities research analysts predict that Home Point Capital will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Point Capital during the second quarter valued at about $306,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Point Capital by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.