Honey Badger Silver (CVE:TUF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 27002 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25.
About Honey Badger Silver
Honey Badger Silver Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, lead, and diamond deposits. The company's flagship project is the Thunder Bay Polymetallic Silver Project covering an area of 16,800 hectares located in Ontario.
