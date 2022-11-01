Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Short Interest Down 9.8% in October

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 919,600 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the September 30th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 902,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOK. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $11,482,000. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in Hookipa Pharma by 208.5% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,849,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter worth $1,145,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the first quarter worth $1,434,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 22.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 206,309 shares during the last quarter. 53.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HOOK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,386. Hookipa Pharma has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.52.

Hookipa Pharma ( NASDAQ:HOOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.13. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 632.09% and a negative return on equity of 63.32%. The company had revenue of $2.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HOOK. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hookipa Pharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

