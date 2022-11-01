Hope Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd.

Hope Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years. Hope Bancorp has a payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hope Bancorp to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.23. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $17.68.

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $166.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.25 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 31.65%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Hope Bancorp news, Director William J. Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $106,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,601 shares in the company, valued at $250,462.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOPE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hope Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Hope Bancorp to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Hope Bancorp to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

