Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Acquires 60,803 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,803 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned 1.01% of St. Joe worth $23,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JOE. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in St. Joe by 6.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in St. Joe by 2.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in St. Joe by 6.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in St. Joe by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of St. Joe by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 58,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered St. Joe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th.

NYSE JOE traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $36.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,339. The St. Joe Company has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $62.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. St. Joe’s payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

