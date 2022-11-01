Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 298,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,735 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International accounts for about 1.3% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $63,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 66.7% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 58,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,514,000 after purchasing an additional 28,835 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter valued at $1,551,000. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CRL traded down $4.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $207.76. 39,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,274. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.36 and a twelve month high of $448.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.36 and a 200 day moving average of $222.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.33.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $45,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,766 shares in the company, valued at $4,695,815.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

