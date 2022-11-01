Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $16.43 Million Stock Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,987 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Cohen & Steers worth $16,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,055,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,147,000 after acquiring an additional 157,529 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 12.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 431,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,020,000 after purchasing an additional 49,397 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,553,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $219,291,000 after buying an additional 42,839 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 546,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,960,000 after buying an additional 37,929 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,503,000 after buying an additional 31,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Cohen & Steers Price Performance

In other news, Director Martin Cohen sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $972,468.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,076,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,059,881.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

CNS traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,987. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.34. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.34 and a 12 month high of $101.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.53.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $139.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.54 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 76.80%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 53.53%.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

