Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $31.90 Million Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,978 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group comprises approximately 0.7% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $31,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 183,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,479,000 after buying an additional 64,001 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 11,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 504,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,165,000 after acquiring an additional 20,448 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in CBRE Group by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 246,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,279,000 after purchasing an additional 36,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 50,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.83.

CBRE Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of CBRE stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.79. 103,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,709,052. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.81. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.45. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.