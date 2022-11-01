Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Purchases 148,471 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 748,280 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 148,471 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy accounts for 2.1% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of Cheniere Energy worth $99,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy stock traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.72. 91,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,421,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $97.85 and a one year high of $178.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

