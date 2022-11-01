Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 24,539 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,539 shares during the period. Live Nation Entertainment makes up approximately 0.9% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $45,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 505.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 274.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $79.84. The company had a trading volume of 31,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,775. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.35 and a twelve month high of $127.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.22 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.71.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. The business’s revenue was up 669.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,017,992.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,017,992.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $7,227,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,711,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,886,556.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,500 shares of company stock valued at $26,690,610 in the last 90 days. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.27.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

