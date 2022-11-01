Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 3,055 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the quarter. AutoNation accounts for approximately 0.9% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of AutoNation worth $40,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in AutoNation by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 35.9% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Argus assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of AutoNation to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.25.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

AutoNation Stock Performance

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.36, for a total transaction of $17,913,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,239,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,674,708.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.36, for a total value of $17,913,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,239,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,674,708.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.38, for a total value of $223,241.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 872,582 shares of company stock worth $97,144,389. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AN traded up $5.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.54. 33,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.14. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $94.92 and a one year high of $135.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.52.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.