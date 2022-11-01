Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 11.29 and a quick ratio of 11.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.10. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HST. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 317.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.