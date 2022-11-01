Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Howmet Aerospace has a payout ratio of 8.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Howmet Aerospace to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.1%.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $35.55 on Tuesday. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 383.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,362,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,491 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,299,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,709,000 after purchasing an additional 762,191 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth $9,485,000. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at about $8,268,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,464,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,961,000 after acquiring an additional 200,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

HWM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Benchmark raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.86.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

