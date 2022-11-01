Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Short Interest Update

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,080,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the September 30th total of 7,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

Institutional Trading of Howmet Aerospace

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 402.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1,412.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM opened at $35.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.51. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $38.99.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.89%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

