Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.25-$10.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.95 billion-$4.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.85 billion.

Hubbell Price Performance

Hubbell stock opened at $237.48 on Tuesday. Hubbell has a one year low of $170.21 and a one year high of $242.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 40.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Hubbell

Several research analysts have recently commented on HUBB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hubbell from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $223.25.

In other Hubbell news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total transaction of $1,164,763.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hubbell

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Hubbell by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Read More

