Humanscape 1-Day Volume Tops $1.79 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 31st. During the last seven days, Humanscape has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One Humanscape token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000566 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $101.42 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Humanscape Token Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 871,409,623 tokens. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Humanscape

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars.

