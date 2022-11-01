Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Short Interest Update

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 641,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the September 30th total of 697,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 353,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE HII traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.83. 10,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.58. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52 week low of $175.50 and a 52 week high of $259.82.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

HII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.89.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

