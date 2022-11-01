Huobi Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $22.59 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. One Huobi Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $8.58 or 0.00042022 BTC on popular exchanges. Huobi Token has a market cap of $1.32 billion and approximately $22.59 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Huobi Token has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,422.89 or 0.31293066 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012222 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,357,694 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @huobiglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal. The official website for Huobi Token is www.huobiwallet.com.

Huobi Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

