Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Short Interest Update

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 342,300 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the September 30th total of 292,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HY. StockNews.com began coverage on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.46. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a fifty-two week low of $20.99 and a fifty-two week high of $51.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Cuts Dividend

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.64%. The business had revenue of $895.40 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 19.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Featured Stories

