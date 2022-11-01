IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Short Interest Update

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the September 30th total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.
IAA Stock Up 3.6 %
IAA stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.31. 39,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,693. IAA has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $61.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.
Institutional Trading of IAA
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in IAA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,552,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in IAA by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 243,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in IAA by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 13,363 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in IAA by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in IAA by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 22,126 shares during the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About IAA
IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IAA (IAA)
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
- The Institutions Are Comfortable With The Furniture Industry
Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.