IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Short Interest Update

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the September 30th total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

IAA Stock Up 3.6 %

IAA stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.31. 39,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,693. IAA has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $61.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Institutional Trading of IAA

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. IAA had a return on equity of 88.51% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $520.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IAA will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in IAA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,552,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in IAA by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 243,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in IAA by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 13,363 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in IAA by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in IAA by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 22,126 shares during the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IAA

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

