IAMGOLD (IAG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 19.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect IAMGOLD to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IAG traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.50. The company had a trading volume of 53,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,020,164. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $3.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on IAMGOLD from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$2.10 to C$2.25 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $2.10 to $1.65 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $2.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 23.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,927 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 309,954 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 488,427 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 11,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 50.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

