Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Short Interest Update

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the September 30th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 460,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Icahn Enterprises

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 89.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IEP shares. TheStreet raised Icahn Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Icahn Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ IEP traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.38. 7,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,445. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.83. Icahn Enterprises has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $58.50.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Icahn Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.71%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -493.82%.

About Icahn Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.