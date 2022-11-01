IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Short Interest Up 9.5% in October

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the September 30th total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 440,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on IEX. Oppenheimer upgraded IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.18.

IDEX Price Performance

NYSE:IEX traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $223.31. The stock had a trading volume of 7,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.23. IDEX has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $240.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.81 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $1,369,742.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,826.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $1,369,742.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,826.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $42,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEX

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in IDEX by 1,072.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in IDEX by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in IDEX during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 416.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEX during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

