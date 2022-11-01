IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Trading Up 9.6%

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) shares traded up 9.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $400.00 and last traded at $394.22. 3,732 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 450,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $359.68.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $479.38.

The stock has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $344.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 104.47%. The company had revenue of $860.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.26 million. Analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,162,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,012,179,000 after acquiring an additional 171,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,003,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,128,000 after acquiring an additional 79,546 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,243,000 after acquiring an additional 934,829 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 32.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,795,000 after purchasing an additional 346,118 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,122,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,669,000 after purchasing an additional 15,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

