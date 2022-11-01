Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Cuts Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 220,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 4.3% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $13,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,620.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.76. The stock had a trading volume of 188,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,754. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $85.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.97.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

