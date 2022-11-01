Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 20,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 57.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 482,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,380,000 after acquiring an additional 176,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 13.6% in the second quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 500,901 shares of company stock worth $168,282,556 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 4.6 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.59.

NYSE:LLY traded down $16.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $345.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $322.42 and a 200-day moving average of $313.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $231.87 and a 52-week high of $363.92.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.