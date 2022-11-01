Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $4.62 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.5% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in AbbVie by 162.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,993,000 after buying an additional 18,882,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,400,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,711 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 37.6% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,414,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,867 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,014,462,000 after buying an additional 1,433,324 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Argus decreased their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.59.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $146.63. The company had a trading volume of 231,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,297,115. The firm has a market cap of $259.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 157.26% and a net margin of 23.19%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

