Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $982,000 Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 176.4% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 425,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,788,000 after buying an additional 271,784 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.7% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 65.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,146,000 after buying an additional 640,465 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.42. 288,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,633,052. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.84. The company has a market cap of $164.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,999,311.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMY. Guggenheim lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.