Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,837 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,730,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893,526 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,748,252,000 after buying an additional 5,898,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,792,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,627,000 after buying an additional 1,822,084 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,037,000 after buying an additional 1,077,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,832,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,824,000 after buying an additional 422,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,681,266. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.50 and a 1 year high of $101.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 47.62%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.63.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.