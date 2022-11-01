Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 120 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,158 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 180,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,056,000 after purchasing an additional 48,674 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 63,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $833,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $620,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.09. 23,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,452,525. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $194.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total value of $9,621,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 608,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,995,785.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $540,047.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,878 shares in the company, valued at $35,251,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total value of $9,621,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 608,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,995,785.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 314,456 shares of company stock worth $53,998,373. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.75.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

