Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 25,720 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,720 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHE stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.09. The company had a trading volume of 90,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,626. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.78. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $31.76.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

