Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Short Interest Down 10.5% in October

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the September 30th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.5 days. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ikena Oncology

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ikena Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,382 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ikena Oncology by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,493,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after acquiring an additional 129,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ikena Oncology by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Ikena Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of IKNA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.62. 16,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,561. Ikena Oncology has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average is $4.30. The company has a market cap of $94.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.93.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology ( NASDAQ:IKNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ikena Oncology will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

