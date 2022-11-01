Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 13,613 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,092 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,613 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $13,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 106,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,558,000 after buying an additional 14,118 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 23.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,642 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 792 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,928 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.78.

LOW traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $193.06. 73,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,531,819. The firm has a market cap of $119.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.65 and a 200 day moving average of $192.80.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

