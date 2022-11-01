Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,629 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of VeriSign worth $13,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 5.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in VeriSign by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 21,830 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 52.5% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 26,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its position in VeriSign by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 495,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $110,206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,560 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on VeriSign in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

VeriSign Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ VRSN traded down $2.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,864. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.97. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.25 and a 1-year high of $257.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.36.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 59.07%. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,429 shares in the company, valued at $8,485,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,429 shares in the company, valued at $8,485,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,707 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $2,541,908.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,437,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,226 shares of company stock worth $3,458,090 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Further Reading

