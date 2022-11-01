Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 31,231 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 146,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,231 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hess were worth $15,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Hess by 880.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Hess in the second quarter worth $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $134.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hess to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hess Stock Performance

In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $1,484,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,265,358.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HES traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.52. The company had a trading volume of 36,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,887. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $68.32 and a 52-week high of $147.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Hess Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.