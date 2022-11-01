Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 106.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,295 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Teradyne worth $14,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Up 1.0 %

TER stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,957. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $827.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TER. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Teradyne to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.10.

About Teradyne

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.