Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1,394.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 201,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,075 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $16,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 121.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 238,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 130,836 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 335,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,631,000 after acquiring an additional 23,198 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 42.5% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on D shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.30.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE:D traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.92. 35,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,559,263. The company has a market cap of $58.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.03. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.70 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

