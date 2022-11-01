Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $25.13 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,372 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for 0.6% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $25,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,935 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $3,565,846.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,383,365.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,769,107. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRTX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a report on Sunday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.20.

Shares of VRTX traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $311.56. 12,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.42. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $179.96 and a 1-year high of $316.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $291.49 and a 200-day moving average of $281.14.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

