Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $25.13 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2022

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTXGet Rating) by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,372 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for 0.6% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $25,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,935 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $3,565,846.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,383,365.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,769,107. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRTX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a report on Sunday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.20.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VRTX traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $311.56. 12,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.42. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $179.96 and a 1-year high of $316.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $291.49 and a 200-day moving average of $281.14.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)

