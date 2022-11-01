Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 11,194 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,248 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,194 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Adobe were worth $19,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 13.7% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Adobe by 22.1% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 232 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of Adobe by 27.9% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Adobe by 11.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,520 shares of the software company’s stock worth $56,196,000 after buying an additional 15,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth about $57,922,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $358.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.78.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $317.16. The company had a trading volume of 39,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,958,073. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $325.20 and a 200-day moving average of $375.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $147.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

