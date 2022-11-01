Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 194,233 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 484,933 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,233 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Comcast were worth $19,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 40.7% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 21,211 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Comcast by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Comcast by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after buying an additional 46,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,590,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $542,688,000 after buying an additional 155,051 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Down 0.2 %

CMCSA traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.69. 420,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,887,078. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $139.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.19.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

