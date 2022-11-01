Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 294,392 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 89,593 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 0.7% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $31,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,337 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 54,183 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,887,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $804,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 13,424 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 38,054 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 202,331 shares of company stock worth $20,924,820 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.79. 64,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,407,843. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $173.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.86. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

