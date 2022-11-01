Illinois Tool Works Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.31 (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 1.31 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Illinois Tool Works has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 58 years. Illinois Tool Works has a dividend payout ratio of 56.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to earn $9.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.7%.

ITW stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.29. The company had a trading volume of 818,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,388. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $249.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.54.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITW. UBS Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

