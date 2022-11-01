Immunic (IMUX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Immunic to post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect Immunic to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Immunic alerts:

Immunic Stock Performance

Immunic stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.89. 21,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,082,293. The company has a market capitalization of $57.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.88. Immunic has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $14.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IMUX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Immunic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Aegis dropped their target price on Immunic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Immunic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Immunic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Immunic by 21.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Immunic by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Immunic by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immunic by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,314,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunic during the first quarter worth $134,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.