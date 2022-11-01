Immunic (IMUX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Immunic to post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect Immunic to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Immunic Stock Performance
Immunic stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.89. 21,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,082,293. The company has a market capitalization of $57.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.88. Immunic has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $14.50.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Immunic by 21.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Immunic by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Immunic by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immunic by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,314,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunic during the first quarter worth $134,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Immunic Company Profile
Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.
