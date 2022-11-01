ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Down 5.2%

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGNGet Rating) traded down 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.63 and last traded at $5.63. 123,714 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,605,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.80.

The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.92.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGNGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 67.02% and a negative net margin of 179.64%. The company had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ImmunoGen

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMGN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

