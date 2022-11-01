ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Down 5.2%

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) traded down 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.63 and last traded at $5.63. 123,714 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,605,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.80.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

ImmunoGen Stock Down 8.2 %

The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.92.

Institutional Trading of ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 67.02% and a negative net margin of 179.64%. The company had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMGN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.