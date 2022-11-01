Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Raises Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3226 per share by the energy company on Sunday, January 1st. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.
Imperial Oil has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.7% per year over the last three years. Imperial Oil has a payout ratio of 13.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Imperial Oil to earn $4.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.
Imperial Oil Stock Performance
Shares of Imperial Oil stock traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $55.11. The company had a trading volume of 781,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,776. The company has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a PE ratio of 85.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $31.71 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Imperial Oil
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the second quarter worth about $285,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the first quarter worth about $293,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the second quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 21.6% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 8,364 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
IMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Desjardins downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$86.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Imperial Oil (IMO)
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
- The Institutions Are Comfortable With The Furniture Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.