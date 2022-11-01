Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Raises Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3226 per share by the energy company on Sunday, January 1st. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Imperial Oil has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.7% per year over the last three years. Imperial Oil has a payout ratio of 13.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Imperial Oil to earn $4.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Shares of Imperial Oil stock traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $55.11. The company had a trading volume of 781,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,776. The company has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a PE ratio of 85.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $31.71 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The energy company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the second quarter worth about $285,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the first quarter worth about $293,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the second quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 21.6% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 8,364 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Desjardins downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$86.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also

