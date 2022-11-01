Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Short Interest Update

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 526,400 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the September 30th total of 583,600 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 88,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

In related news, major shareholder William Monroe sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $79,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,107,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,418,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 522,741 shares of company stock worth $1,779,295 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 478.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 142,219 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 26.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of NYSE ICD traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,265. The stock has a market cap of $56.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Independence Contract Drilling has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $7.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.47.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. The firm had revenue of $42.31 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independence Contract Drilling will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 24 rigs.

